Gulf Coast Aviation taxis into Stennis International Airport

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -If you've ever thought about being a pilot, that chance to train and learn comes this fall at Stennis International Airport in Hancock County.
Gulf Coast Aviation and the County’s Port and Harbor Commission have partnered to clear the FAA Part 141 Flight School for takeoff.
It’s a program vetted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) where you learn and fly at your own pace. Gulf Coast Aviation is bringing in the flight training program to help offset the global pilot shortage and help put more local aviation students in the cockpit.
“We have an introductory flight lesson called a ‘discovery flight,' where you get in the left seat, handle some maneuvers and see if this is something you want to do,” said Mary Bourg with Gulf Coast Aviation. “It’s scenario-based training. We use an online ground training system that integrates with each flight lesson. We have that involved with every single lesson. It’s some ground training, one-on-one with your instructor and then you get in the plane— so you’re flying from lesson one.”
The flight school adds to the list of tenants that are already at Stennis.
“We’re not only partnering with educational institutions like Pearl River Community College with the Phil Bryant Aviation Academy, but also with Gulf Coast Aviation,” said Janel Carothers, Hancock Port and Harbor Commission chief development officer. “We have Tyonek Corporation, which does dept of defense overhaul maintenance for facilities and also airplanes, and Boeing is also here.”
Along with hangar construction, Stennis Airport is also using a $3 million FAA grant to work on the north part of the runway apron, and they’re working on a grant to transform the west end of the property into another multi-use airstrip.
