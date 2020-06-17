Does your city fly the state flag? Here’s which Coast cities do and which ones don’t

(WLOX) - On Tuesday, Gulfport made news when the city council voted to take down the state flag from city offices. Over the last few years, that same decision has been made – and reversed – by other Coast cities.
Here is a look at which cities in South Mississippi still fly the state flag and which ones choose not to.
Bay St. Louis – DOES NOT fly the state flag
Bay St. Louis became the second city on the Gulf Coast this week to stop flying the state flag. In a quiet vote on June 16, 2020, the city council discussed the state flag and voted to stop flying it.
Biloxi – DOES NOT fly the state flag
On April 24, 2017, Mayor Gilich made an executive order to take the state flag down. In May 2017, the Biloxi City council voted to ask the state to create a new flag that is more inclusive. During that time, there was also an effort by Councilman Robert Deming to put the flag back up, but the measure died without a vote.
Diamondhead - DOES fly the state flag
Diamondhead does fly the state flag over its municipal buildings and does not have any plans on the agenda at this time to change it.
D’Iberville – DOES fly the state flag
The state flag does currently fly over municipal buildings in D’Iberville and, while there is nothing currently on the agenda to change it, city leaders said this week that they wouldn’t be surprised if the issue came up for discussion soon.
Gautier – DOES NOT fly the state flag
Gautier city leaders voted in 2015 not to display the state flag inside municipal offices. At the time, they also sent a referendum to state legislators asking them to change the state flag.
A Mississippi state flag does fly outside Gautier City Hall but it is part of the Veterans Tribute Tower, which features multiple flags and is maintained by the American Legion to honor all veterans who have fought and died in American wars.
Ocean Springs – DOES fly the state flag
According to Mayor Shea Dobson, the state flag is flown in Ocean Springs because of a city ordinance that mandates it. He said it will continue to fly as long as it is the official state flag.
In July 2017, shortly after taking office, Mayor Shea Dobson made the decision to once again fly the state flag over city hall, saying it would fly as long as it remained the state’s official flag.
In April 2018, a lawsuit was filed by Mississippi Rising Coalition President Lea Campbell, Jackson County NAACP President Curley Clark, and longtime resident Ronald Vincent. The lawsuit argued that the city’s display of the “racially demeaning and hostile state flag” violates the Fair Housing Act by expressing “a preference for white residents and a corresponding discouragement, and suppression, of African-American residents.”
Also in April 2018, multiple businesses and residents joined together to speak out against the state flag, printing bumper stickers that were placed on vehicles and businesses throughout the city.
In May 2018, protesters gathered at City Hall to speak out against the state flag being raised. The lawsuit was dismissed in Jan. 2019.
Long Beach – DOES fly the state flag
The state flag does currently fly over municipal buildings in Long Beach and, while there is nothing currently on the agenda to change it, city leaders said this week that they wouldn’t be surprised if the issue came up for discussion soon.
Lucedale – DOES fly the state flag
The City of Lucedale does fly the state flag over its municipal buildings and does not have plans on the agenda at this time to change it.
Moss Point – DOES NOT fly the state flag
Mayor Mario King said he took the state flag down on his first day in office back in 2017. He said he had it appropriately folded and packaged before sending it to the State Capitol and requesting that it be put in a museum instead of municipal buildings.
Pascagoula – DOES NOT fly the state flag
City Hall does not fly the state flag over city hall but is displayed inside municipal buildings and at other municipal locations, like fire departments.
In July 2017, shortly after taking office, Mayor Dane Maxell made the decision to once again fly the state flag over city hall, saying it would fly as long as it remained the state’s official flag.
Pass Christian – DOES NOT fly the state flag
City leaders say Pass Christian does not fly the state flag over its municipal buildings.
Picayune - DOES fly the state flag
Picayune does fly the state flag over its municipal buildings and does not have any plans on the agenda at this time to change it.
Poplarville - DOES fly the state flag
Poplarville does fly the state flag over its municipal buildings and does not have any plans on the agenda at this time to change it.
Waveland – DOES NOT fly the state flag
The City of Waveland only flies the American flag, confirms city officials, adding that there was never a discussion not to fly the state flag.
Wiggins – DOES fly the state flag
Wiggins does fly the state flag over its municipal buildings and does not have any plans on the agenda at this time to change it.
