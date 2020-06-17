Deep South Collegiate League makes "Dub" Debut

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Unlike Major League Baseball, the Deep South Collegiate League are out on the diamond, starting their inaugural season this weekend in Laurel.
Once it was official that college baseball was done until 2021, word spread like wildfire about the eight-team league that featured over 150 players from the Pine-Belt and Gulf Coast area.
The league made it’s debut in Poplarville Tuesday afternoon at Pearl River’s Dub Herring Park, which is set to host the DSCL’s games every Tuesday and Wednesday.
Final Score from Game 2: Team McCarty 5 Team Floyd 6
Other Scores from Tuesday:
GM1 - Team Garner 12/Team Larson 2
GM3 - Team Floyd 5/Team McCarty 5
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.