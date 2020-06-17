2,000 counterfeit designer masks seized at Port of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 2,000 counterfeit designer masked have been seized by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers.
Officers assigned to the Ports of New Orleans and Shreveport seized more than 2,000 unapproved face masks bearing counterfeit designer logos. The shipments were found in express consignment facilities, and had been shipped from Vietnam and China.
On June 9, 2020, a shipment was discovered in New Orleans which contained 1,208 face masks with Burberry, Supreme and Gucci logos.
A second shipment was found on June 10 in Shreveport and contained 990 face masks bearing Chanel logos. Both shipments were seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks.
“This is another example of the hard work and diligence shown by our CBP officers,” said Terri Edwards, CBP Port of New Orleans Director. “The significance of these seizures is two-fold. On one hand, our officers have kept potentially harmful counterfeit items from being introduced into the U.S. commerce. We must do our part to keep the American public protected, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Also, by seizing these shipments, our officers protected the intellectual property rights of legitimate businesses, keeping their trademarks from being used maliciously.”
