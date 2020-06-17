Arkansas man behind bars after brief police chase in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An Arkansas man is in jail after leading authorities on a brief police chase Tuesday.
Larry Dewayne Rigsby, 43, is charged with receiving stolen property, felony eluding, and resisting arrest.
Biloxi Police say offers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Arkansas. Rigsby, who was driving the vehicle, refused to stop, said authorities.
After a brief chase down Pass Road, officers were able to disable the stolen vehicle using “stop sticks.” Rigsby then tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended and placed under arrest.
He was taken to Harrison County Jail and a $50,000 bond was set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
*No photo of the suspect was available at the time of publication.
