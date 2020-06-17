Analysis reveals more Mississippians have died from coronavirus than flu

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It took just three months for the coronavirus to kill more Mississippians than influenza/pneumonia did in an entire year, according to a cursory analysis of data from the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Wednesday, 938 people have died from COVID-19 since the the first recorded death on March 19, a ninety-day span.
By comparison, 910 people in Mississippi died from influenza and/or pneumonia in 2018 -- the most recent year available -- according to CDC statistics.
Data shows COVID-19 is now the eighth-leading cause of death in Mississippi, ranking behind diabetes and Alzheimer’s Disease.
Heart disease remains the biggest cause of death in the Magnolia State.
