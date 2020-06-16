Turner, Jones named to Athlon Sports preseason All C-USA second team

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - A pair of South Mississippi standouts were honored Monday by Athlon Sports for their 2020 preseason All-Conference USA teams.
Former D’iberville defensive end Jacques Turner and former Biloxi receiver Tim Jones were given second-team offensive and defensive selections.
Last season was the best yet for Jones, with career-highs in receiving yards (902) and touchdowns (3) while playing in all 13 of the Golden Eagles’ games. Turner collected 46 tackles - 13 of them for loss - along with 5.5. sacks, all career-highs as well in the same amount of games.
The Coast stars were just two of nine USM players to earn recognition. For all other Golden Eagle selections, go to https://southernmiss.com/news/2020/6/15/athlon-sports-names-football-all-conference-usa-preseason-selections.aspx .
