Skull found in Mississippi Sound believed to be human skull

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A dredging operation came to a shocking halt last Thursday when a dredging machine went over a skull in the Mississippi Sound.
The next day, Hancock County coroner Jim Faulk received a call from a marine services investigator asking if he could verify if the skull, in fact, belonged to a human. After looking closely at the disheveled cranium, Faulk came to the conclusion that it was a human skull, appearing to have come from a middle-aged man.
The skull was found about 400 to 800 feet out in the Mississippi Sound where it meets Bayou Caddy, with no other remains. The pieces still intact are located near the eyebrows stretching toward the brain stem, including the frontal, occipital, and parietal lobes.
Faulk said there is no way to tell how this person was killed, or who the person was, without performing DNA tests. His hope is to identify this person to provide family members, who are in search of a loved one, with answers.
For now, the skull has been sent to the chief medical examiner, Mark LeVaughn, for further examination.
