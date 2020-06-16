Organizers taking action as they prepare for Youth-Led 2020 Wade-In Commemoration

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The three Biloxi wade-ins held between 1959 and 1963 sparked change as blacks fought for their right to enjoy the beaches in Harrison County.
A little more than 60 years later, those events are being recreated so area youth can learn valuable lessons from those civil rights pioneers.
Clemmon Jimerson knows firsthand about protesting for justice. He was there during those historic and sometimes turbulent wade-in events that took place on the beach from 1959 to 1963.
“Anytime I drive by here, I’m just so thankful that the total community of Biloxi sacrificed,” Jimerson said. “It was not right having the homeowners on the beach paying taxes and being denied because of the color of your skin.”
That’s why a group has set up a wade-in memorial event for this Saturday, to capture the essence of what those peaceful protests meant back then and now. The goal is educating and informing today’s youth.
“To first understand our youth, we must first understand that our country is changing. And when they see events on the national news, they want to get out and do it, and the first thing we need to do is acknowledge our local history,” said 17-year old Saveair Kemp, who’s father is helping to organize the wade-in memorial.
Organizers like Sabrina Stallworth said she’s been moved by recent events around the country and saw the need to take action.
“The mere fact that during the ’50s and ’60s, here on the Coast, were not allowed on the beach,” Stallworth said. “Here we are, 2020, and we’re dealing with the same issues, still dealing with pretty much the same issues; we felt best to do something different and get the youth involved.”
The Youth-Led 2020 Wade-In Commemoration will wrap up a day of unity events in Biloxi with the Juneteenth celebration, followed by a unity march and then this event at the Biloxi Lighthouse at 5:30 p.m.
