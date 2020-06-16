Ocean Springs student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A student-athlete at Ocean Springs tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Ocean Springs Athletic Director Mark Hubbard.
"Yes, we did a positive case reported to us. We followed the CDC recommendations on facility sanitization and worked with Singing River Health System and the Mississippi Department of Health to contact trace and notify our parents and staff,” Hubbard said.
The sport the student-athlete plays has not yet been released, nor have specific facilities that are undergoing sanitation.
This story will be updated as new details become available.
