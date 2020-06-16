Mostly sunny and hot. Perhaps some lower humidity?

Mostly sunny skies today with afternoon highs in the 80s and 90s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out this afternoon and this evening but the day will bring many rain-free hours. A weak “cool” front passed through earlier this morning. This might allow for slightly lower humidity at times later today. We’re locked into a hot pattern this week and this weekend with afternoons in the upper 80s and lower 90s which is near normal for this time of year. Summer officially begins on Saturday at 4:43 PM. The chance for rain on Saturday and on Father’s Day Sunday is slim to none. However, there are signs of higher rain chances around early next week.