Mississippi State adds Alabama’s Tyrell Shavers as Grad Transfer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Leach’s famous “Air Raid” offense became even more lethal last week after the addition of Alabama graduate transfer Tyrell Shavers.
The 6′6″, 205-pound receiver will no doubt be a jump ball and deep ball threat as well as giving the Bulldogs a clear mismatch over smaller opposing defensive backs in the upcoming 2020 season.
In his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Shavers mostly contributed on special teams. In 2019, he only recorded one reception for 20 yards, had one carry for 14 yards, and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown against Texas A&M.
After waiting behind the dynamic receiving duo of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, Shavers looks to have an immediate impact in Starkville with two years of eligibility remaining.
