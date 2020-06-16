Mid-South Holocaust survivor gets special 90th birthday surprise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday a Mid-Southerner who survived the Holocaust celebrated her 90th birthday in a very special way.
Jeannine Paul was surprised by her son with a caravan of her favorite people all while a former “The Voice” contestant Mandi Thomas serenaded her.
Paul, with a big smile on her face, sat outside in her lawn chair blowing kisses as cars drove by.
“I’ve had a long life and everyone that was here today knew that I’m a Holocaust survivor,” said Paul. “I’m one of the lucky ones. I never thought I would make it to 90.”
Paul told WMC she was extremely touched overwhelmed by her birthday surprise.
To celebrate her birthday Paul is collecting donations to benefit other Holocaust survivors.
