Lighthouse Academy for Dyslexia to offer free testing in South Mississippi

“The entire structure of the day is very different. An hour is spent in the morning with those students helping them with their weaknesses so that we can re-route how the brain actually processes reading," explained Barrientos. "A second hour is spent re-addressing those issues. So, they get two full hours of language arts and reading remediation. As the day proceeds, everything that the student is taught in all other subjects are taught with the idea that we know they’re having problems with reading and sounds.”