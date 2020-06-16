Lighthouse Academy for Dyslexia to offer free testing in South Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A new dyslexia academy in South Mississippi is offering free testing to children across the Gulf Coast.
Because of COVID-19, Lighthouse Academy for Dyslexia missed the required spring testing for kindergarten-aged children as mandated by state law. Now, they will be at five locations from Waveland to Ocean Springs this week, and next, offering those tests.
According to state law, dyslexia testing begins in the spring for children in kindergarten and in the fall for children in the first grade. Because of the restrictions levied by the coronavirus pandemic, and the fact that all schools in South Mississippi have been closed, many students, especially kindergartners, did not get that testing.
The Lighthouse Academy for Dyslexia in Ocean Springs will be giving those tests for free in five different locations through June 25th, making up for lost time.
“Screeners are really important because they are our first indicator of a reading problem," said the school’s executive director Traci Barrientos. “Because dyslexia is the number one reading disability, and the number one reason for illiteracy in the United States, the sooner we can catch and identify it, the sooner we can remediate it."
Even though the clues may be different for parents and teachers, there are clear signs that your child could be suffering from dyslexia.
“All of my parents tell me a couple of things. The first thing they say is that we knew something was different. They were doing okay but then we would have these rough spots and knew something was wrong but couldn’t quite figure it out," said Barrientos. “The individual signs would be that they couldn’t identify the alphabet letters, upper case and lower case. They have difficulty with rhyming. They confuse similar words and mix those up often.”
While instruction will mirror that in a traditional school, the staff at Lighthouse Academy for Dyslexia cater to the educational needs of the students.
“The entire structure of the day is very different. An hour is spent in the morning with those students helping them with their weaknesses so that we can re-route how the brain actually processes reading," explained Barrientos. "A second hour is spent re-addressing those issues. So, they get two full hours of language arts and reading remediation. As the day proceeds, everything that the student is taught in all other subjects are taught with the idea that we know they’re having problems with reading and sounds.”
Screenings will take place this month at the following locations:
- June 16th: First Baptist Church in Ocean Springs, 9:00a.m-5:00p.m.
- June 17th: St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, 9:00a.m.-5:00p.m.
- June 18th: St. Mary's Catholic Church in Woolmarket, 9:00a.m.-5:00p.m.
- June 24th: Williams & Nicols Law Firm in downtown Gulfport, 9:00a.m.-5:00p.m.
- June 25th: Jacob’s Well Baptist Church in Pass Christian, 9:00a.m.- 5:00p.m.
