Is now the right time to buy house for college students?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As COVID-19 continues to impact the economy, real estate activity is making a comeback, and now may be the best time to buy.
“So I would definitely tell you that the market is coming back, you know full steam. I think we will see things pick up in the summer as expected, but you know like I said before you’ve got multiple things going on out there," said senior mortgage lender at Eustis Mortgage, Anthony Williams.
As the summertime rolls in, college students will start looking into new places to rent for the upcoming semester, but buying may be the better option due to the decrease in interest rates.
“You know, for quite some time, we did see a bit of flutter from the initial COVID-19 response, but they then actually settled down to a consistent upper 2 to 3% mark. That puts them historically at the lowest point we have ever seen,” Williams added.
Now, students may have more options.
As it stands, only first-year students at LSU are required to live on campus. Up to 7,000 beds are reserved for the fall semester, but other students will be looking at areas near campus for places to live.
“We’re kind of in that position where folks are being able to consider renting or buying versus renting with interest rates and things like that are so low. I think a lot of folks are leaning towards the buying side, so I actually think we may see decreases in rent due to, you know, the lack of demand,” Williams explained.
Now with more housing options, students may feel like they have safer and healthier choices if they want to avoid crowded areas.
“I mean, just being able to take care of your property and not having to go around other people if you don’t want to. I mean, you get something, park your car right in front of your place, and go straight in. You never have to touch or talk to anyone," said Christen Ward, a realtor at Supreme, llc.
Realtors say more properties are going to start becoming available in June. A good rule to remember is to always research a property and look into the finer details before signing anything.
