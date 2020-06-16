Gulfport School District welcomes students back on campus for ‘Summer Academy’

Students have the opportunity to focus on academics with in-person teacher interactions, and classes are half the size they would normally be— with only ten students per room. “There are focus standards for ELA and math each week, and the teachers work on those with the kids in the morning time. From 8 [a.m.] to 11:45 [a.m.], teachers are able to use their creativity like I mentioned earlier, to focus on academics, do hands-on lessons, get them outside moving around,” said Auringer.