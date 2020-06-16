Fastpitch Softball: Senior Game

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - For senior athletes who normally participate in spring sports, COVID-19 didn’t do them any favors. Cutting their seasons short and for most, effectively ending their playing careers.
However, some got the chance to take the diamond one last time in their high school threads, thanks to Eric Bland, head coach of the 16U & 18U Gulf Coast Shocker travel ball team. Bland recruited two retired coaches, Tommy Castanedo and Bruce Blaker, to coach the East and West teams as well as umpires to volunteer their services for the senior fastpitch game Monday.
Final Score: West 17
East 12
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.