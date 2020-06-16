Developer reveals plans for $1.2 billion casino resort in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Dakia Entertainment Hospitality and Broadwater Development, LLP on Tuesday signed a formal letter of intent to redevelop the historic, former Broadwater Beach hotel, marina, and golf course. The $1.2 billion, 266-acre entertainment complex is projected to open by the summer of 2023.
The scope of the Biloxi project will include:
- An indoor concert event atrium with about 12,000 capacity, featuring headliner entertainment observable from multiple areas of the property
- A customized music curriculum, including classes for local and regional students with artist interactions
- A 1,150-room, full-service hotel with spa and destination amenities
- Restored Broadwater Marina for recreational vessels, offshore fishing tournaments, signature marina restaurant with food service and catering for boat slip guests and entertainment venues
- Signature-designed championship 18-hole golf course and teaching academy
- 18,000 square feet of retail
- 125,000-square-foot casino with about 2,460 gaming positions
"The Broadwater Beach, as it was known in the ’50s, was ‘the attraction’ that brought attention and many people to our Coast. In my opinion, it would certainly be an “understatement” to say that this project will be transformational for Biloxi, our Coast and the State of Mississippi,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “In my discussions with Dakia and understanding their vision, this project will be ‘a world-class destination unlike anything else.’”
The development is expected to produce about 1,000 construction jobs and employ about 2,500 upon full operation. It would generate more than $100 million in annual non-gaming, retail spending.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.