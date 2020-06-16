Developer reveals plans for $1.2 billion casino resort in Biloxi

"The Broadwater Beach, as it was known in the ’50s, was ‘the attraction’ that brought attention and many people to our Coast. In my opinion, it would certainly be an “understatement” to say that this project will be transformational for Biloxi, our Coast and the State of Mississippi,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “In my discussions with Dakia and understanding their vision, this project will be ‘a world-class destination unlike anything else.’”