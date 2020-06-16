Change of Schedule for Ole Miss, Baylor 'Texas Kickoff’ matchup

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - The season opener for Ole Miss against Baylor, known as the ‘Texas Kickoff,’ will now be played Sunday, September 6th instead of Saturday, September 5th. The game will be played in Houston’s NRG Stadium and is slated to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend schedule.
The main draw factor for the game will feature two first-year head coaches, the Bears’ Dave Aranda— who was LSU’s defensive coordinator for the last three seasons — and Lane Kiffin’s debut for the Rebels.
The Rebels and Bears will face off for only the second time in program history. Baylor knocked off Ole Miss 20-10 in the 1975 season opener in Waco. The kickoff time for the contest has not been set.
