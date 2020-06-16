Brookhaven man charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of 17-year-old

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old from Brookhaven has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old.
According to police, the incident happened Tuesday morning around 5 a.m.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a person being shot at a home on California Road.
When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old, whose identity has been withheld due to age and notification of family, dead inside the home.
Several people were at the house at the time of the shooting and investigators are still working the case.
Ashton Jackson, 19, has been charged with 1st degree murder and booked into the Lincoln County Jail. Bail has not been set.
