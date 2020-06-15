Some bars and restaurants in downtown Ocean Springs take advantage of lifted curfew

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, 10 p.m. meant turning off the lights and locking the doors at Mississippi bars and restaurants. Now, new statewide regulations are allowing the party to continue.
As you may expect, “party” might be a bit of an overstatement for a Monday night, but several bars and restaurants along Government Street are keeping the lights on, making use of the lifted curfew.
“This is huge. I am super excited as a business owner— here at Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar in downtown Ocean Springs— to stay open past 10. Because like you said, not only does it help our staff, but it helps businesses throughout the entire strip with their sales and tips,” said the owner of Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar, Jerika Vincent.
Staying open past 10 p.m. means more hours for workers and a lot more tips.
“As soon as I put the schedule out, they were excited. So, they’re ready for this upcoming weekend. Come out and see us because they are really pumped to be able to stay open late,” said Vincent.
The wait staff aren’t the only ones set to benefit. While musicians have been able to perform, the early closing time was limiting opportunities.
“I have a lot of musician friends who were starving to death. The 10 p.m. closing time was killing us because most musicians don’t even start work until 10 p.m.,” said musician Billy Miller.
Mayor Shea Dobson believes the amendment will be great for Ocean Springs as it will give people more time to enjoy the atmosphere downtown.
“Everybody loves downtown Ocean Springs, and we have plenty to offer. Just having more time for everyone to get down here and enjoy themselves is going to be big,” said Mayor Dobson.
While the amendment went into effect Monday, we may not see people and establishments enjoying the freedom until this weekend.
A few other changes went into effect on June 15, as well. Gyms can now operate at 50 percent capacity, and indoor and outdoor arenas are allowed to reopen with seating capacity capped at 25 percent.
