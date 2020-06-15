Singing River Health System to add Gulfport hospital to its family

“Garden Park is an outstanding facility, and we are excited for their strong team to join the Singing River family,” said Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond. “This is a natural next step for us because we have already worked together on quality initiatives, we have likeminded service cultures and both share an unwavering commitment to excellence in all that we do. This accord will help us maintain current and future financial stability, and at the same time support the virtuous mission to improve health and save lives.”