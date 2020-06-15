Singing River Health System to add Gulfport hospital to its family

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System will soon have three hospitals on the Coast.
An agreement has been reached for Singing River to purchase Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport. The agreement has been signed to acquire the Gulfport hospital from HCA Healthcare, with the transition slated to be complete later this summer.
Singing River and Garden Park know each other well, having worked closely together on a number of successful initiatives, including Singing River’s cardiovascular program and more recently through navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Garden Park is an outstanding facility, and we are excited for their strong team to join the Singing River family,” said Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond. “This is a natural next step for us because we have already worked together on quality initiatives, we have likeminded service cultures and both share an unwavering commitment to excellence in all that we do. This accord will help us maintain current and future financial stability, and at the same time support the virtuous mission to improve health and save lives.”
The transaction is expected to be finalized later this summer subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.
“Earlier this year, we celebrated 45 years of Garden Park caring for our Gulf Coast community,” said Garden Park Medical Center CEO Randy Rogers. “I’m confident that joining Singing River is an important opportunity to build on this legacy and help us continue to provide the excellent care we are known for in the next 45 years and beyond. We are truly better together, and I’m excited about what the future holds for the families and communities we are privileged to serve.”
Singing River Health currently has two state-of-the-art hospitals in Pascagoula and Ocean Springs. Those two hospitals, along with Garden Park, are the only three hospitals on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to receive the “A” patient safety rating.
In the meantime, Bond said nothing will change at Garden Park or for Singing River Health Systems.
