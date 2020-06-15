Shooting in Gulfport leaves one dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 33-year-old man has died after a shooting Sunday night in Gulfport.
The shooting happened at 8:18 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hewes Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he later died. His name has not yet been released pending notification of family.
No arrests have been made at this time and no information about a suspect has been released. The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.