Man accused of killing Simpson County deputy caught and arrested

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side was on the scene when 22 year old Joaquin Blackwell was arrested in Simpson County, Saturday.
He is accused of shooting and killing 77-year old Deputy James Blair Friday evening.
Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins said his team was sure that Blackwell was in the area all along.
“..We concentrated our efforts back on this location. Mississippi Highway Patrol brought their helicopter and was flying low and at some point I think he realized that the heat was coming on him. They flushed him out of the woods and as you all could see, he came out right on top of some officers and he was taken without incident,” said Mullins.
Blackwell was caught behind a gas station, just feet away from Region 8 Mental Health Services.
Blackwell was being transferred to the facility under a court order.
Sheriff Mullins said at some point he took the gun from the officer, killed Blair and took off into the woods.
Mullins said they don’t know the details of the court order.
"I can’t elaborate on what it was for. Chancery writ can be anything from drugs and alcohol to mental but I can’t elaborate on what his was actually for. That comes out of chancery court. They send us a writ and we go to their house and it’s usually signed by a family member. And then once you do that, you have to be examined by two doctors, but I’m not a health professional so I don’t know what his diagnosis was,' said Mullins.
With Blackwell now in police custody, Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and other departments are scouring the woods for other evidence.
Sheriff Mullins said recovering the shackles and gun could help when presenting the case to the district attorney.
