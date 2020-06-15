June 16: Gulfport Fire Department to distribute free masks

(Source: Anna Shvets)
By WLOX Staff | June 15, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 9:39 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you in need of a mask? If so, the Gulfport Fire Department is distributing free masks on Tuesday at five different locations.

The giveaway is set to take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m at community centers around Gulfport. The specific locations and centers can be found below.

  • Westside Community Center
    • 4006 8th St, Gulfport, MS 39501
  • Herbert Wilson Community Center
    • 3225 Hancock Ave, Gulfport, MS 39507
  • Gaston Point Community Center
    • 1505 Mills Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501
  • Lyman Community Center
    • 13472 US 49, Gulfport, MS 39503
  • Isiah Fredericks Community Center
    • 3312 Martin Luther King Jr, Gulfport, MS 39501

If you need masks, Gulfport Fire Department will be distributing the community masks sent by Gov. Tate Reeves this Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at various community centers across the city.

Posted by City of Gulfport - Mayor's Office on Friday, June 12, 2020

According to a Facebook post by the city of Gulfport, these masks were sent by Gov. Tate Reeves.

