June 16: Gulfport Fire Department to distribute free masks

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you in need of a mask? If so, the Gulfport Fire Department is distributing free masks on Tuesday at five different locations.
The giveaway is set to take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m at community centers around Gulfport. The specific locations and centers can be found below.
- Westside Community Center
- 4006 8th St, Gulfport, MS 39501
- Herbert Wilson Community Center
- 3225 Hancock Ave, Gulfport, MS 39507
- Gaston Point Community Center
- 1505 Mills Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501
- Lyman Community Center
- 13472 US 49, Gulfport, MS 39503
- Isiah Fredericks Community Center
- 3312 Martin Luther King Jr, Gulfport, MS 39501
According to a Facebook post by the city of Gulfport, these masks were sent by Gov. Tate Reeves.
