Investigators: Man arrested after lying about fight with accused cop killer during search

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - In Simpson County, accused cop killer Joaquin Blackwell was denied bond.
Blackwell is accused of fatally shooting 77-year-old Simpson County deputy James Blair on Friday after an involuntary mental evaluation at Region 8 in Mendenhall. Blackwell is being held in the Rankin County Detention Center.
As law enforcement searched for Blackwell, a man in D’Lo called in that he’d been confronted by the suspect.
That man was Shawn Tullos. He allegedly told police that shots had been fired, and that he’d escaped with his life.
That caused a large number of the agents, officers, and deputies on the scene to move to D’Lo from the area of Region 8 on Highway 13 in Mendenhall where the shooting occurred.
An investigation uncovered that Tullos had apparently lied to police.
District Attorney Matt Sullivan says that’s not acceptable.
“He put a lot of people in unnecessary danger and caused what should have ended fairly quickly to be prolonged unnecessarily,” said Sullivan.
Tullos is now charged with filing a false report with police, and Sullivan said there could end up being additional charges.
It’s unclear why Tullos called in the report, though Sullivan said he appears to have been looking for attention or glory of some kind.
Sullivan holds that Tullos’ actions prolonged the search and wasted valuable law enforcement resources.
