Gulfport city council to vote on removing the state flag at municipal offices

“While the ‘confederate battle flag,’ which is believed to have never been adopted as an official flag of the Confederacy, was utilized in the battlefield during the Civil War and has stood for different things for different peoples through the ages, it has come to be understood and serves for many as a painful reminder of past days of transgressions in this State and has also been used by some as an image of hatred, divisiveness, and violence, none of which in any way represents the ideals and principles of our great Nation, our proud State, or our vibrant City,” states the referendum.