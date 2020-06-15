Graduation plans announced for Gautier, Pascagoula High School

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The novel coronavirus dented many plans over its rise, and schools were forced to adjust. Now, some high schools are announcing their graduation plans, including both Pascagoula and Gautier High School.
Their graduation ceremonies are each set to take place later this week with Pascagoula High’s ceremony on Thursday at 8 p.m. and Gautier High’s on Friday at 8 p.m.
Pascagoula High School is having a required practice on Thursday, June 18th at 8 a.m., and they noted that students can pick up their graduation tickets during practice. Six guests will be allowed to attend.
Gautier High School has the same policy for guests’ attendance, and their required practice is on Friday, June 19, at 8 a.m. For those who do not plan on participating in the graduation ceremony, those students can pick up their diplomas in the school office during normal business hours from June 22 through June 26.
