Discarded trash causes small explosion in back of garbage truck

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two sanitation workers are okay after trash being loaded into the back of a garbage truck caused a small explosion Monday in Ocean Springs.
The Waste Pro truck was loading trash on Pevey Street when it happened. Ocean Springs Fire Chief Derek McCoy said it appears whatever caused the disruption occurred when the discarded trash was placed in the truck’s compactor.
Two of the sanitation workers were standing at the back of the truck when it happened. Both reported minor injuries but refused to go to the hospital for further evaluation.
It’s unknown what kind of discarded trash appears to have ruptured, said McCoy.
Waste Pro says residents should not put hot ashes or coals, recyclable items, household hazardous waste and medical waste in garbage bins.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, some leftover household products can catch fire, react, or explode under certain circumstances. Products, such as paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides can contain hazardous ingredients and require special care when you dispose of them.
The EPA recommends the following when disposing of potentially hazardous household waste:
- Follow any instructions for use and storage provided on product labels carefully to prevent any accidents at home.
- Be sure to read product labels for disposal directions to reduce the risk of products exploding, igniting, leaking, mixing with other chemicals, or posing other hazards on the way to a disposal facility.
- Never store hazardous products in food containers; keep them in their original containers and never remove labels. Corroding containers, however, require special handling. Call your local hazardous materials official or fire department for instructions.
- When leftovers remain, never mix HHW with other products. Incompatible products might react, ignite, or explode, and contaminated HHW might become unrecyclable.
- Check with your local environmental, health or solid waste agency for more information on HHW management options in your area.
- If your community doesn’t have a year-round collection system for HHW, see if there are any designated days in your area for collecting HHW at a central location to ensure safe management and disposal.
- If your community has neither a permanent collection site nor a special collection day, you might be able to drop off certain products at local businesses for recycling or proper disposal. Some local garages, for example, may accept used motor oil for recycling. Check around.
- Remember, even empty containers of HHW can pose hazards because of the residual chemicals that might remain so handle them with care also.
