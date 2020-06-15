Crowds fill Edgewater Mall as stores reopen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More people are finally getting out as stores begin to reopen after months of closures due to COVID-19. A few stores in Edgewater Mall remain closed, but on Monday, one brought in a crowd as it opened its doors.
Victoria Secret reopened on Monday at 11 a.m. with long lines out the door.
“We’ve been waiting for over an hour now. We got here a little early, and we didn’t want to get in line right at first. Then, our mom texted us, she said, ‘You need to hurry up and come here because the line is already a mile long,’” said Brooke Geist.
All stores are required to limit the number of customers to 50 percent of the store’s capacity.
A Victoria Secret sales associate was at the entrance keeping count of shoppers— only allowing 26 people inside at once. At each store in the mall, there are posted signs alerting customers how many people can be inside at a time.
Edgewater Mall Terry Powell general manager said, “Some stores are going beyond the governor’s guidelines, even allowing even less people in at a time, monitoring how many people are going in the store so people can keep their distance. I just ask that everybody keep their social distancing and use the hand sanitizer provided.”
Shoppers expressed they understand it is important to stay but we must get back to some type of normalcy. “We can’t wear these masks forever. If we don’t take the proper steps of going back and getting back out in the streets and stuff and doing our daily routines then we’ll never get back to normal", said Corine Diew.
Powell said for the stores that are closed, they will be reopening really soon.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.