Calm and dry tonight. Hot again on Tuesday.

It was a hot Monday! We’ll slowly cool down this evening, and we’ll remain dry. A “cold” front is expected to pass through by Tuesday morning. Lows will be near 70.
More sunshine is expected on Tuesday, and we’ll warm up near 90 by the afternoon. The humidity should stay relatively low. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will be completely dry.
Isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday through Sunday. Highs will mainly be in the upper 80s. The humidity will also be higher.
