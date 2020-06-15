Abby’s army gathers to pray for ailing friend battling cancer

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -Instead of getting ready for her senior year at Pass Christian High School, Abby Bosarge is in a fight for her life against a rare form of leukemia.
Currently, she’s undergoing aggressive chemotherapy at UMC Children’s Hospital in Jackson.
But, Abby isn’t alone in her fight. She’s got an army of friends and family supporting her in this battle. Pass Christian teachers, students and community leaders are all part of what’s called “Abby’s Army,” and they came out Monday morning ready for battle. Their mission is giving prayers and hope to Bosarge, who’s battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a type of blood cancer that begins in bone marrow.
WLOX News was told Abby had to shave her head during cancer treatments, so her friend Kal Lizana decided to do the same thing as a sign of solidarity.
“I did it because I wanted her to see me conquer my own anxiety and my own fears, so she could do the same because I always struggled with my hair. I always had those teenage anxieties,” Lizana said. “I wasn’t expecting this many people up at 6 a.m., and it’s really great. We went to see her yesterday, and I thought it was the last cry I was going to do for the week, but it’s amazing to see all the people out here this morning.”
The fear is Abby won’t get a match for a bone marrow transplant, but the hope and prayers are that she will, possibly, receive a match from one of her siblings.
“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, I am your God,” said Ray Lacy as he read from his Bible.
Bosarge was diagnosed on June 3, so her army has had to organize fast. However, it’s armed with love, unity, and hope.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.