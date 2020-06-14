Visitors happy to have dine-in option return to Biloxi restaurants

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s restaurants were buzzing with activity Sunday as tourists and residents become more comfortable dining in.
If you’re looking for a bite to eat near the Biloxi beach, popular restaurants are starting to see long wait times.
“Probably 45 minutes to an hour that we’ve been waiting and it seems pretty busy,” said Bill from North Carolina.
Bill and his wife Pam said they don’t mind the wait for a chance to eat at Shaggy’s. It would be their first time eating inside a restaurant since March.
“We’re from out of state and we’re just here visiting family, and my wife likes coming to this restaurant. It’s kind of a tradition for us to come out," Bill said.
Restaurants like The Fillin’ Station have seen a boost in business since returning to seated dining.
“It was slow but it definitely picked up," said server Tesla Stoetzel.
She mentioned that some customers are not fond of the changes made for social distancing and sanitation.
“They don’t like it, but to keep the business open we have to listen to the rules," Stoetzel said.
One group of travelers made a pit stop on the way back to Baton Rouge.
“Had to stop and get a little grub before we hit the highway," said Xavier Wilson.
Wilson said he is glad to see restaurants work to keep customers safe while allowing for the full dine-in experience.
“It’s more better now since you can really enjoy yourself and be with the fam and get some good food, nice place to be,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.