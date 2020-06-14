USS Fitzgerald departs Ingalls for home port in San Francisco

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday was a big day for the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as it left Huntington Ingalls in Pascagoula to head back to the homeport in San Diego.
According to the Naval Sea Systems Command, "the sail away reflects more than two years’ worth of effort in restoring and modernizing one of the Navy’s most capable warships after it was damaged during a collision in 2017 that claimed the lives of seven Sailors.
“Today the ‘Fighting Fitz’ is returning to the Pacific Fleet as one of our nation’s most capable warfighting platforms, marking a significant step in her return to warfighting readiness,” said Rear Adm. Eric Ver Hage, director, Surface Ship Maintenance and Modernization and commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center. “The Fitzgerald sailors, our Navy project teams and the men and women of Ingalls put forth a tremendous effort to restore the ship to fighting shape and did so on schedule.”
Various repairs were made to assist with restoration and modernization efforts and to ensure the ship added to an agile and dynamic fleet.
“Completing repairs and upgrades to Fitzgerald was only possible because of the outstanding teamwork between the government and industry teams over the last 2 1/2 years. My thanks go out to everyone involved in making sure the ship is ready, and I’m especially proud of my crew's hard work ensuring we are trained and prepared to take our ship back to sea,” said Cmdr. Scott Wilbur, commanding officer of Fitzgerald.
Before leaving Ingalls Shipbuilding, the crew made sure to comply with Navy and CDC guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For more information regarding the USS Fitzgerald, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.