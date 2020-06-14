Protest for Peace returns to South Mississippi for second weekend

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For the second weekend in a row, South Mississippians stood in Protest for Peace. Event organizers and participants say that this is only the beginning on a long road to change. Voter registration, petition signings, and a silent auction took place on Sunday. Equality and justice for all people was the message once again this weekend.
The Mississippi Rising Coalition Protest for Peace began with the words “I can’t breathe,” the same words spoken by George Floyd almost three weeks ago as he clung to his life under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. Protest for Peace organizer D’Laun Ball said that the mission hasn’t changed.
“The message is always unity and peace, always, for all people, anybody. I want unity and peace for everyone and if anybody wants anything different, I hope they come here today and figure out that it’s the best thing to want,” Ball said.
As a 27-year old social media guru, Ball said he understands the challenges of keeping the movement going in a world dominated by keyboard warriors. This time, he said, it feels different.
“With enough given opportunity, people will want to make a change. Everybody has a black friend, I don’t care who you are, you have a black friend, you know. I hope that they want to see better for that black friend. Everybody has an Asian friend and a white friend, and I hope they want to see better for all of those people too," Ball said.
Fellow Mississippi Rising Coalition volunteer Lauriann Manchester also recognizes the diversity in the present movement.
“I think George Floyd was a flashpoint. I think Selma was a flashpoint. I think white people, in places where they’re just watching this on TV, saw a man slowly dying over the course of nine minutes,” Manchester said. “That wasn’t law enforcement, that was murder. I feel like this is the real thing. I feel like we are finally going to address systemic racism, our implicit biases that we don’t even understand as white people, that we need to learn about."
For many present at Sunday’s rally, it was about more than just standing up for what’s right.
“My parents, if it hadn’t been for Loving vs. Virginia, could not have been married. My mom is black and my dad is obviously white. I’ve been a member of the NAACP for almost 40 years now. Again, this is personal for me," said movement supporter Kevin Bonner.
Having been involved in many civil rights movements, Bonner said that it feels different this time for two reasons.
“I think this time, the attitude of the country as a whole has changed,” Bonner said. “I’m just gonna call it the way I see it. President Trump has taken what has always been below the surface and brought it to the surface in a way that we’ve probably never seen before. It’s made it worse.
“Oddly enough, that may actually be the cure for it. You see, it’s like a wound. When you leave it under the bandage it continues to fester and rot. You have to rip that bandage off, excise all of that damaged issue, expose it to sunlight and medicate. I think now we’re ready to rip that band-aid off, not pretend that it’s not there. That’s the biggest mistake we’ve made, is pretend it’s not there.
"President Trump is not the problem, he’s a symptom of the problem, a problem that we’ve had in this country for as long as this country has been in existence. It’s called white privilege.”
While the sentiment behind the movement is on the money, Bonner said that the change is long overdue.
“We have got to move forward as a nation. Honestly, this country has never been great for all Americans. That’s not reality. It’s been great for a privileged few. Isn’t it time that we make America great for all Americans?" he said.
All Americans include those still years away from voting age who are making sure their voices are still heard.
“It shows how we are strong, and we have a voice, and we should be heard," said 13-year old activist Neil Acker.
“We’ve gotta work as a team. There’s no sides or anything. We have to come together," said 14-year old activist Maleck Acker.
For Joseph Holloway, the answer comes from within.
“It’s sad that there are things like police brutality and the injustice of black people in various communities, but I think we just need to take this time and reflect on who we are as a people and let God continue to lead us and guide us," he said.
