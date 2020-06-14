One person dead, another injured in Hancock Co. vehicle crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Picayune resident is dead and another sustaining life-threatening injuries, following a fatal accident early Sunday morning.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesperson Cal Robertson, a Jeep traveling north crossed the center line and collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck that was traveling south. The collision occurred on MS-603 at Shiyou Road at 12: 49 a.m.
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead while another person sustained life-threatening injuries and was put on a “life flight.”
Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.
There are limited details at this time as this is a developing story.
