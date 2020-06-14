Jackson Co. Chamber of Commerce releases statement in support of changing official state flag

“At a time when so many people are hurting, we support the individual right to free speech and assembly and applaud those who gather and speak peacefully and safely. Our state’s most valuable resource is our people. The strength of our diversity, and our resolve to overcome adversity, will guide us to a better and brighter tomorrow. Standing united, the business community, with your help, can create a more promising future in Mississippi."

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce's statement concerning diversity and inclusion