Jackson Co. Chamber of Commerce releases statement in support of changing official state flag

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Since 1943, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce said they have been the voice of business across the county, and now they are using their voice to shed light on their opinion of the state flag.
On Flag Day, June 14, the chamber of commerce put out a statement in favor of changing Mississippi’s state flag. The statement highlighted the fact that they stand by the Mississippi Economic Council’s (MEC) stance in that they believe the flag should be different.
“The presence of the Confederate Battle Flag as a component of the 1894 flag is offensive to many, not representative of all Mississippians, and perpetuates negative stereotypes of our state... MEC and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce feel strongly that adoption of a new flag is a timely and high profile action that would improve Mississippi’s image, advance a new narrative about our state, and set the stage to enhance economic opportunities and improve quality of life in a fair and inclusive manner for every Mississippian. The current flag is harmful to Mississippi’s image and reputation for those outside our state and is hurtful to many fellow Mississippians,” MEC’s statement said.
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce said they believe picking a new flag to represent the state is the right thing to do and they “must embrace the movement of inclusion we are witnessing across our country.”
