Jackson Co. Chamber of Commerce releases statement in support of changing official state flag
By WLOX Staff | June 14, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated June 14 at 10:08 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Since 1943, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce said they have been the voice of business across the county, and now they are using their voice to shed light on their opinion of the state flag.

On Flag Day, June 14, the chamber of commerce put out a statement in favor of changing Mississippi’s state flag. The statement highlighted the fact that they stand by the Mississippi Economic Council’s (MEC) stance in that they believe the flag should be different.

“The presence of the Confederate Battle Flag as a component of the 1894 flag is offensive to many, not representative of all Mississippians, and perpetuates negative stereotypes of our state... MEC and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce feel strongly that adoption of a new flag is a timely and high profile action that would improve Mississippi’s image, advance a new narrative about our state, and set the stage to enhance economic opportunities and improve quality of life in a fair and inclusive manner for every Mississippian. The current flag is harmful to Mississippi’s image and reputation for those outside our state and is hurtful to many fellow Mississippians,” MEC’s statement said.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce said they believe picking a new flag to represent the state is the right thing to do and they “must embrace the movement of inclusion we are witnessing across our country.”

“At a time when so many people are hurting, we support the individual right to free speech and assembly and applaud those who gather and speak peacefully and safely. Our state’s most valuable resource is our people. The strength of our diversity, and our resolve to overcome adversity, will guide us to a better and brighter tomorrow. Standing united, the business community, with your help, can create a more promising future in Mississippi."
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce's statement concerning diversity and inclusion

