Gulfport woman celebrates 90th birthday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In 1966, Catherine Forte moved to the Coast and began teaching for the Harrison County School District. After 31 years Forte retired and on June 14 she celebrated her 90th birthday.
“We’ve watched her go through good and bad, and we’re just thankful to have her here at this age," said Forte’s grandson Dwight McNair. "She’s always full of jokes and she keeps us going, and we’re just blessed to have her.”
Friends paraded past Forte’s home in their cars, decorated with balloons and signs to wish her a happy birthday.
“If the crowd says anything about who she is to this family, this is only a fraction of it," said Forte’s great-granddaughter Bianca Smith. "She is absolutely the root, the tree, the anchor. She means so much to us. She is known for adopting other family members, and people show up as cousins and aunts, even if there is no blood.”
Five generations of Forte’s family cling to Forte for her knowledge and support.
“I like to talk to her about a lot that’s going on right now. From the social injustice to the pandemic, none of this is new to her or strange to her," Smith said. "To see how she has survived things like this for so long, we often lean to her for wisdom and to her faith because she’s just going to keep going. She has told us she’ll be here for another 30 years, and we believe it.”
Through the years there has always been one message Forte has passed along, a poem her father taught her 86 years ago.
“If a task is once begun, never leave it 'til it’s done. Be thou labor great or small, do it well or not at all,” she said.
