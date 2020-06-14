D’Iberville church hosts monthly call to pray for healthcare workers

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in D’Iberville started their Sunday morning in prayer.
Every second Sunday of the month, the church's leaders lead a conference call to pray for healthcare workers.
“It’s a way to let people know— in the healthcare profession— that we do care, that we care in this country about what they’re trying to do, and we’re praying for them," said Dr. Alfred E. McNair, a trustee at the church.
Hundreds of people across the country, including other church pastors and leaders, join in the call. Sunday’s call was the third one so far.
Pastor Kenneth Maurice Davis said their prayers also extend to all essential workers.
“These people work hard every day, pouring their selves out, esteeming others higher than themselves, and they need some spiritual nourishment to keep them spiritually strong," he said.
As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise nationwide, Alfred E. McNair, trustee for the church, says prayer is especially important now more than ever.
He hopes it sends a strong message to others.
“People are kind of being a little bit too free and not really following the rules of the social distancing, wearing the mask, washing like they need to. We need to make sure that people are doing what they need to do so that they can stay safe,” said McNair.
That’s a message the church is not only preaching, but also following themselves. Pastor Davis says he plans to continue with virtual services, even as the state reopens.
“I have a lot of senior citizens here at the church, and the numbers are disproportionately, adversely impacting the black community," he said.
"So, it will be a while before we open up. I want to see the numbers come down here in the state of Mississippi.”
In the meantime, he says they’ll continue to pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.
The calls are held every second Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
