Rock-N-Roll Car, Jeep, Truck & Bike Show draws hundreds

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The coronavirus couldn't stop hundreds of people from enjoying this year's Rock N Roll Car, Jeep, Truck and Bike Show.
Even though the show was delayed a few months, and there had to be some changes, car enthusiasts were just glad to see the show safely go on.
The event was originally scheduled for March 28, but coronavirus forced organizers to reschedule it.
“Everything out from the original plan, we just had to come back in here and make it safe. So that’s been somewhat challenging, but we were able to get it done," said Glenn Mattina, president of the show.
Hand sanitizer was offered as people entered the gates, and social distancing rules were enforced.
Car enthusiasts were just glad for some sense of normalcy.
“Car show just started opening up since the coronavirus, and I wanted to come on out and show my support," said Paul Kirlay.
“Really and truly, this is the first time I’ve gotten to show it this year because of all the things that’s been happening with the virus and everything. This is the first time I got to show it this year and yes, I’m enjoying it," said Beth Hazelwood.
The show also featured around a dozen vendors, who were especially happy that the show was rescheduled.
“Been a long spring, shall we say. Usually got about five shows already done; this is the first one of the year," said Paul Bravo of Knot Bowls.
“At first I was worried about my money flow and I was worried I wasn’t going to have any money coming in, but once I heard that they were rescheduling it I was very excited, and I hope there’s more events that come along, too," said Amina Bellino of Cupcake Creations.
People are already looking forward to next year’s show, hopeful coronavirus won’t cause any more trouble.
“I think this coronavirus, COVID-19, needs to disappear, and it will eventually, and we’ll all be a lot happier," said Zachary Eubanks.
The show’s organizers said they’re working to grow the event to feature more than 1,500 cars in the next three years.
