Nice this weekend. A stray shower or storm is possible.

We’re going to warm up quickly today in the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but many of us will stay dry. Rain chances will decrease tonight. We’ll cool down into the low 70s by Sunday morning.
Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s by Sunday afternoon. We’ll have the chance for a few isolated showers and storms.
The humidity will start to increase by Monday. Highs will stay near 90 Monday through Friday. Rain chances will remain very slim.
