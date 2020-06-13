NCAA Committee Passes Six-Week Football Preseason Plan

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The college football world received great news Thursday when the NCAA's Oversight Committee approved a plan for an extended preseason.
The six-week practice plan is broken down into four phases that will allow football activities to resume in mid-July.
Voluntary workouts would run until July 12th. The day after, coaches will be able to have contact with players and can require up to eights hours a week of weight training, conditioning, and film review. Walk-throughs and team meetings would be held July 24th and then the normal preseason practice period begins.
According to Sports Illustrated, athletes are required to be separated into small groups within their respective sports to practice proper social distancing and other safety measures. On or about June 20th, returning and incoming football players that have been cleared by the medical staff will be allowed to return to student housing.
The plan is expected to be approved by the Division I Council in their meeting June 17th.