Moss Point man charged in Escatawpa shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is in custody and another man has since been released from the hospital, following a shooting on June 3.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, 30-year-old Christopher Allen McNemar of Moss Point has been charged with aggravated assault after another man was shot on the side of Highway 613, near Wisteria Drive in Escatawpa. The victim was taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile but has been released.
McNemar has been accused of shooting the victim and is being held with no bond at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
