Land Trust property helps mitigate floodwaters for D’Iberville and beyond

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Judy Steckler likes to think of herself as a nature lover, but it goes way beyond that. As director of the Land Trust for the Mississippi Coastal Plain, she wants the nature she loves to be passed on.
“Our younger generations spend so little time outdoors,” she said. “It’s important that we get them out because they’re going to be the protectors of our world in a few years.”
The 206 acres of watershed land along the Tchoutacabouffa River - owned and managed by the Land Trust - has been the protector of D’Iberville as well as the seafood industry in the Mississippi Sound, especially with regular flooding events and after Tropical Storm Cristobal pounded the coast and dumped rain for 40-plus hours.
“That’s all sand that settled out of floodwater at some particular time,” she said as she dug down into the ground near the river.
The land, which stretches from Riverside Drive in D’Iberville all the way to Stone County near DeSoto National Forest, serves a filter of sorts. Steckler calls it a floodway.
“We recognized that this was a piece of property that could serve a lot of value to people who had built in the surrounding area and throughout the watershed for the Tchoutacabouffa River,” Steckler said. “This area, left as it is, slows down the velocity of the water as it’s heading into the Back Bay of Biloxi or the Biloxi River.”
Celebrations like Friday’s opening of the new kayak launch that edges up to the Land Trust property represents the organization’s effort at public outreach and coordination.
“One of the other goals of the Land Trust is to work in our community with city and county government in a non-confrontational way,” she said. “We want to be partners. We don’t want to always be opposing what they’re doing. For the quality of life that we have and we’re enjoying now, development is important. We just try to work with development to have the development happen in an area that does not negatively affect the watershed and the flow of the water.”
