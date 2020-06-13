Land Trust property helps mitigate floodwaters for D’Iberville and beyond

“One of the other goals of the Land Trust is to work in our community with city and county government in a non-confrontational way,” she said. “We want to be partners. We don’t want to always be opposing what they’re doing. For the quality of life that we have and we’re enjoying now, development is important. We just try to work with development to have the development happen in an area that does not negatively affect the watershed and the flow of the water.”