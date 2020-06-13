La. adopts daylight saving time year-round, pending federal approval

“I had some seniors ask me just a couple of weeks ago when I was visiting a nursing home if we could keep the Daylight Saving Time all year because their loved ones come to visit and they want to get home before dark, and it really cuts it short, and I just think people are in a happier mood, maybe less crime, I’m not sure,” state representative Dodie Horton, the sponsor of the bill, told WAFB in March.