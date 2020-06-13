June 13: Free COVID testing in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Mississippi, and Moss Point had been one of the places with early outbreaks.
One organization working to keep the community safe and healthy is the Moss Point COVID-19 Community Outreach Project. On Saturday, they are hosting free coronavirus testing across from city hall at the Moss Point Riverfront Recreation Center.
Testing will consist of a finger prick, and results should be relayed within 10 minutes. The organization asks that you bring your insurance card if you are covered.
Further information:
- 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Moss Point Riverfront Recreation Center (4400 Denny Street, Moss Point, MS 39563)
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.