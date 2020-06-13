John McDonogh statue removed from Duncan Plaza, thrown into Mississippi River by protesters

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A statue of John McDonogh was removed from Duncan Plaza and thrown into the Mississippi River on Saturday, June 13.
Demonstrators took the statue down and drug it into the streets at Gravier Street and Loyola Avenue before being loaded onto two trucks and taken to the river by Jax Brewery, according to the report.
A tweet shows the statue being thrown in (Warning: Strong language can be heard in the videos):
The two individuals who were driving the trucks were apprehended.
Demonstrators placed signs in place of the statue:
Mayor Latoya Cantrell issued a statement regarding the incident:
Updates will be provided here.
