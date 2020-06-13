Hit or miss showers and storms possible today

It’s going to be a warm and humid Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.. We’ll have the chance for hit or miss showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will decrease overnight. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Drier air may move in by Monday. This will limit our rain chances. It’s going to be hot and sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday will stay hot and sunny with highs in the low 90s.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday through Friday. We’ll be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.