Harrison Co. beaches expected to fully reopen by next Friday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In Harrison County, cleanup efforts continue and even more portions of the beach are now back open like the area near Edgewater Mall.
And now, “everything from Coliseum Pier to Briarfield Avenue in Biloxi is open. This means that everything from Legacy Condo in Gulfport to the Coliseum is now open," according to a Facebook post from the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.
Beach vendors have also returned —even as debris still lines much of the surrounding shoreline. Harrison County Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis expects Biloxi beaches to be cleared by next Friday and was initially shocked by the amount of debris brought ashore by the storm.
“This event, we were dealing with it for almost 48 hours, for two days, Sunday and Monday," Loftis said. "On Monday, we were still having tropical force winds. It was more like the debris from a category 1 or small category 2 storm.”
As for beaches in Hancock County, the county’s EMA director Brian Adam said the beaches from Washington Street Pier to Clermont Harbor Pier are still closed due to storm damage and debris. Adam said the beaches will reopen once they are cleaned.
On Friday night, supervisors decided in a special meeting to award a contract to Moran Hauling for the cleanup. The contract is for just over $596,000. County officials say the contractors plan to begin work early next week.
Beaches in Jackson County remain open.
Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency updated damage assessments in the three Coastal Counties Friday and those assessments showed damage reported to 22 roads and ten public buildings. Damage has also been reported for 14 homes and ten businesses.
