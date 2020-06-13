Four Mississippi State Football players test positive for COVID-19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Prior to starting voluntary workouts in their first week back on campus, several athletes in the SEC were tested for COVID-19 and Mississippi State football had a few that contracted the virus, specifically four. The names of the athletes have not been released.
By rule, the players will have to quarantine for 14 days before returning. According to 247Sports, none of the players showed symptoms and haven't encountered any illness with coronavirus.
70-75 football players were tested when MSU returned to campus on Monday.
